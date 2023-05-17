Annie “Tia” Reichartz née Cody, passed away peacefully on May 11, 2023. Annie is survived by her loving daughter Pamela Polenz; her grandchildren Katie O’Duffy and Robbie Enders, Billy O’Duffy and Ashley Rounds, and Anna and Joe Toman; and her great-grandchildren, Grady, Riley, Finley and Reece. She will be joining her parents, seven siblings, lifelong friend, Del, and her devoted husband, Sager “Doc” Reichartz, in heaven.
Annie, born on October 23, 1931, to William and Ida Cody in Milwaukee, WI, was a remarkable mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Annie grew up in a hard-working family of ten. Despite the circumstances, she always managed to help her family by finding a job, working hard, and supporting her siblings. At the age of 17, her family took in her best friend, Del, who became a lifelong companion. Annie and Del shared countless memories of dancing and joyous evenings at the Eagles Ballroom in their tailored dresses and “mink” furs. Annie went on to marry William Polenz, while Del married Terry Weldon, William's best friend. Annie's daughter, Pam Polenz, was raised with her mother's values of strength, passion, generosity, and organizational skills. Later in life, Annie married Sager "Doc" Reichartz, enjoying a long and loving marriage. Together, they explored the world and spent summers at their camper, warmly welcoming friends. As a loving grandmother, Annie was always an integral part of family gatherings and celebrations, eagerly joining in the festivities with a glass of Tia Maria. She would take her grandchildren on trips to the dollar store, allowing them to choose special treasures. Whether it was playing a game of cards or playing dress up in her finest attire, Annie enthusiastically embraced these moments, creating cherished memories and ensuring that her grandchildren experienced the joy of quality time spent together. Annie's passion for impeccable organization and neatness was matched only by her love for dancing and revelry, leaving a lasting impression on all who knew her.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 3PM to 4PM at Ryan Funeral Home, 2418 N Sherman Ave., Madison, followed by a memorial service at 4PM. Afterward, there will be a celebration of life at 5PM at the Maple Bluff Beach House, 365 Lakewood Blvd. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center in honor of Grandma Tia.