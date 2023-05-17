Annette Renee Larson, age 61, of Duluth, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on June 11, 1961, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Brunker) Larson.
Annette attended East High School in Madison. She worked primarily in housekeeping for a variety of health care institutions, both in Madison and in the Duluth area. She was dedicated to maintaining the high standards required to keep patients and residents safe. She was a responsible and valued employee, always going above and beyond. She cherished the connections she made with her clientele and did much to brighten their days.
Annette was adventurous and loved the outdoors. She was an avid hiker and had an extensive knowledge of the outdoors, including plants, animals, and geology. She enthusiastically shared her knowledge with her hiking companions, and hikes with Annette were both fun and educational. She enjoyed finding and collecting treasures - shells, rocks and pinecones, to name a few.
Annette was a self-taught musician and had a lovely singing voice. She was a talented artist and brought pleasure to others with her beautiful drawings and clever cartoons. She was an excellent and intuitive cook, often tweaking recipes with great success. Annette was an avid reader and lifelong learner.
Annette was a kind, compassionate and loving person. Family was important to her, and she loved spending time with her nieces and nephews. She cared deeply about her rescued cats and the well-being of all animals. She often alerted wildlife rescue and humane society organizations about animals in need.
Annette was proud of her Irish and Norwegian heritage and enjoyed exploring those cultures through reading, travel, and activities. She was witty, had a great sense of humor and was a wonderful storyteller. She was a clever mimic and often left her audience laughing.
Annette is survived by her brother, Stan "Sonny" Larson Jr.; sisters, Mona (Mike) Van Erdewyk and Karen (Scott) Larson; sister-in-law, Trudy Larson; lifelong friend, Barb (Alice Holbrow) Kneer; and many beloved nieces and nephews and their families. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard and sister-in-law, Duongdow “Toy” Larson.
A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.
A private burial took place at Natural Path Sanctuary - Farley Center in Verona.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to an animal welfare or nature/conservation organization.