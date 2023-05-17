Annette Renee Larson

Annette Renee Larson, age 61, of Duluth, passed away on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was born on June 11, 1961, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of Stanley and Mary (Brunker) Larson.

Annette attended East High School in Madison. She worked primarily in housekeeping for a variety of health care institutions, both in Madison and in the Duluth area. She was dedicated to maintaining the high standards required to keep patients and residents safe. She was a responsible and valued employee, always going above and beyond. She cherished the connections she made with her clientele and did much to brighten their days.