Visitation will be from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM (noon) on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at SS Morris Church, 3511 Milwaukee St., Madison, WI with a memorial service to begin at 12:00 PM.

Burial of her urn will take place immediately following at Town of Vienna Cemetery.

A full obituary will appear soon.

Cress Funeral Service

3325 E. Washington Ave.

Madison, WI 53704