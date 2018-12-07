Annette M. Loniello, passed away on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at Belmont Nursing Home, surrounded by family.

She was born on November 8, 1955, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Emmanuel and Geraldine (Troia) Loniello. She met the love of her life, Raul E. Castro in 1991.

She is survived by her beloved son, James Donsing and his fiancé, Portia, and her beautiful granddaughter Carli Rose. She is further survived by her mother, Geraldine Thomas; nine siblings, Kelly Loniello (sister-in-law), Christine (Leon) Fiez, Michael (Julie) Loniello, Karen Nondahl, Cindy Kitzerow, Rita (Robert) Hefty, Mark (Sue) Loniello, Deb Thomas and Jeff Thomas; and many nieces and nephews.

She enjoyed making new friends and loved life to the fullest. Her journey is finally over and we’ll never forget her love to all of us. A private family celebration of Annette’s life will be held at a later date. A memorial fund will be established in her name.

