MADISON-Annette M. Brown, age 78, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis.

She was born on May 24, 1940, to Vito and Virginia (Onsgard) Cardarella.

Annette grew up in the Greenbush neighborhood of Madison and had many fond memories and stories to tell from that period of her life. She was an only child but grew up surrounded by many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Annette was a devoted mother and grandmother. Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life. Her interests included decorating, painting, gardening, cooking and spending time with family and friends.

Annette is survived by her children with first husband Sam P. Buscemi: Debra (Scott) Jonovic of Cottage Grove; Kathy (Pete) Liebl of Madison; Sam (Kris) Buscemi of Madison; Vickie (Dave) Bedell of Dallas, Texas; Mike (Kristi) Buscemi of Fitchburg; Paul (Karen) Buscemi of Lake Mills; Rob Buscemi of Madison; her son with second husband Wayne D. Brown: Brian (Jenni) Brown of DeForest. Annette is also survived by 14 grandchildren: Jennifer (Liebl) Sheppard and Peter R. Liebl; Sam J. and Courtney Buscemi; Douglas Bedell and Lindsey (Colin) Krupezak; Kyle, Mason, and Kallie Buscemi; Hannah and Isabella Buscemi; Chloe, Logan and Sydnee Brown; great grandchild: Harper Krupezak; step children: Becky (Theresa) Brown; Christopher (Gretchen) Brown; Kathy (Rick) Monson. She was preceded in death by her husband Wayne, first husband Sam, her parents, and stepson Kevin Brown.

Per Annette’s wishes, a private service will be held.

The family would like to give special thanks to all of the care providers at Tallgrass Senior Living, Capitol Lakes, and Agrace HospiceCare.

She will be greatly missed for her quick wit, kind heart and unconditional love and support.

