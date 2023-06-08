Annette C. Arneson, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 18, 1940, in Watterstown, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Celia (Dutkiewicz) Heffner.
Annette (Ann) was a very loving daughter, mother, and friend. She was a strong woman who endured a lot of pain in her lifetime. Despite the pain she suffered, she was a friendly caring person to all she met. She enjoyed life to the fullest when she was physically able to. She really enjoyed people, animals, shopping, dining out, flowers, sunshine on her face and her feet in the grass. She had an adventurous spirit that took her to New Mexico, once her children were grown. It was in New Mexico where she met her life partner, Dennis Dunn. Together their adventures led them from New Mexico to Nevada then finally to Idaho. Ann came back to Wisconsin after losing Dennis, three years ago. Ann’s family was blessed to have her back home in Wisconsin for the last few years of her life, to enjoy time with her daughters, their families, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Ann will be greatly missed. The hole left in the hearts of those who loved Ann can only be filled with the loving memories she left us.
Annette is survived by her daughters, Teresa (Jim) Deering and Melissa (Douglas) Imhoff; grandchildren, Brian Yeatman, Tari Yeatman, Angelica Colbert (Nick), Sarah Deering, Eric (Rebecca) Colbert and Benjamin Imhoff (Kendyl); nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. She is also survived by her ever faithful chihuahua “Tina Marie,” whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Anthony Leroy Arneson; and her partner, Dennis Dunn.
A short visitation and committal service will be held at BOSCOBEL CEMETERY CHAPEL, 1345 Chestnut St., Boscobel, at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
The family wishes to express their sincerest gratitude to staff at J&B Assisted Living in Verona Wis., for their loving care and heartfelt support. Mom considered J&B her home and the staff there, part of her family.
We would also like to extend our thanks to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg, Wis., for their services.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Annette's memory to Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.