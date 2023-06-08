Annette C. Arneson

Annette C. Arneson, age 82, passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 18, 1940, in Watterstown, Wis., the daughter of Oscar and Celia (Dutkiewicz) Heffner.

Annette (Ann) was a very loving daughter, mother, and friend. She was a strong woman who endured a lot of pain in her lifetime. Despite the pain she suffered, she was a friendly caring person to all she met. She enjoyed life to the fullest when she was physically able to. She really enjoyed people, animals, shopping, dining out, flowers, sunshine on her face and her feet in the grass. She had an adventurous spirit that took her to New Mexico, once her children were grown. It was in New Mexico where she met her life partner, Dennis Dunn. Together their adventures led them from New Mexico to Nevada then finally to Idaho. Ann came back to Wisconsin after losing Dennis, three years ago. Ann’s family was blessed to have her back home in Wisconsin for the last few years of her life, to enjoy time with her daughters, their families, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren. Ann will be greatly missed. The hole left in the hearts of those who loved Ann can only be filled with the loving memories she left us.

