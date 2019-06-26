Anne Marie Marty

MONONA/CHETEK- Anne Marie (Zella) Marty, age 93, of Chetek, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Atrium Chetek Nursing Home. She was born on June 7, 1926, in Sault St. Marie, Ontario, the daughter of Roy and Anna Miller.



From a rough and tumble beginning and early years, came this truly rememberable woman. Anna graduated from High School, enrolled in nurses training in Eau Claire, Wis., only to have that dream cut short by an illness that nearly took her life. Anne and Robert were married and had five children together. Working part-time and eventually full-time towards the end of her marriage, she began her career in medical stenography. She worked full time, while still raising three of her five boys, at Madison General Hospital, East Madison Clinic and ending her career at about age 70, at Odana Clinic.



Busy in her retirement, Anne enjoyed yard work and gardening at her home. She volunteered at the Monona Senior Center and Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, helping wherever she was needed, including delivering meals prepared at the church to the Luke house. Anne loved doing her seasonal part-time work at H&R Block during tax time. In her 80's, she was a Roadie for the Lady's Must Swing band. Anne loved going to gigs with June and the Girls.



Words can hardly describe this truly remarkable, wonderful, beautiful woman. Anne loved and was loved by her kids, grandkids, and there was a special place in her heart for her granddaughter, Dawn.



A very busy woman throughout her life, she can finally rest now. Great job mom, you are loved and will be missed by all.



Anne is survived by three sons, Randy (Lynn) Marty of Chetek, Wis., Doug Marty of USA, Howard Marty of Madison, Wis; granddaughter, Dawn (Brett) Klonecki; and grandsons, Lukas (Caitlin) Marty, Jerry (Laura) Marty, Bob (Michelle) Marty, and Bill Marty. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Aimee Miller; two sons, Raymond and Dave Marty; and her son's father, Robert Marty



Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



"The song may have ended, but the melody lives on"





