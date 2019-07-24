Anne Margaret (Gonstead) Reynolds

MADISON – Anne Margaret Reynolds, age 53, passed away after a battle with cancer on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Meriter Hospital. She was born on November 18, 1965 in Madison, daughter of Darrell and Linda (Hanson) Gonstead.

Anne was a 1983 graduate of Madison East High School. She then went on to receive her Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the Upper Iowa University. Most recently, she worked in accounting and management for BouMatic, LLC in Madison. Anne cherished spending time with her family and friends. She loved sharing special moments with her children, Derek and Kay. Derek will always remember her to be a dedicated Milwaukee Brewers fan and together they attended Game 1 of the NCLS in which Brewers pitcher, Brandon Woodruff hit a homerun off of Dodgers pitcher, Clayton Kershaw. Kay will always remember a special trip the two of them took together to Minneapolis to visit the many art museums. Anne had the ability to enhance the life of others. She will be remembered as a very smart and caring woman with a sharp, sarcastic wit.

Anne is survived by her children, Derek Reynolds and Kay Reynolds; brother, Jay (Babette) Gonstead; and numerous members of the Reynolds family. She was preceded in death by her mother, Linda and her younger sister, Sarah Gonstead.

Services to be announced. Memorials may be made to the Madison Cat Project, 627 Post Rd., Madison, WI 53713. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.