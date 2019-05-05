Anne Elizabeth Valentin

Anne Elizabeth Valentine (1947–2019), passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Madison, Wis. Anne was born in Asheville, N.C., and was raised in Elma, N.Y., by her parents Eleanor Jane (Mielcarski) and Dr. Edward L. Valentine II. She obtained her nursing degree from Trocaire College in Buffalo and worked as the head of the ER nursing department in Rochester, N.Y. Her experience with victims of domestic violence inspired her to become an advocate for battered women. She was also a passionate social justice activist and utilized her talents at the Women’s Encampment for a Future of Peace and Justice in Seneca Falls, N.Y. for several years. She moved to Madison and worked in the health care industry until she retired. Her work was innovative in several areas, such as intensive care, long term care, and elder care. Anne was a caring, loving partner, mother, sister, and friend, and adored her numerous grandchildren, and great-granddaughters. She was a highly regarded and fierce social justice activist. Anne was a pioneer and leader, breaking new ground for equity for vulnerable persons. She will be remembered for her tireless efforts to empower others to live their best lives. Anne is survived by her loving partner of 30 years, Pat Carruthers; son, Joshua Edwards; daughter, Margalo Willard; daughter-in-law, Judy L’Hirondelle; numerous grandchildren and great-granddaughters who she adored; siblings, Mary Jo (Guy) Bingham, Edward (Gail) Valentine, Kathleen Valentine (George DePuy), Richard (Susan) Valentine and Eleanor Valentine; and brother-in-law, Rod Burdette. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Jane Burdette, Robert Valentine and Margaret Preston. A memorial gathering will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., with a time of sharing at 4 p.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Donations will be sent to the Badger Prairie Needs Network in Verona. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.