Anne Elizabeth Nahn

Anne Elizabeth Kramer Nahn was a remarkable woman who led a remarkable life.

Born in 1933, She was the fourth of eight children to George A and Florence (Westendorf) Kramer of Dayton, Ohio. Anne grew up in a time when women were meant to be seen, not heard, stay home, not work and definitely not lead. But that was not who Anne was. Anne believed she could do all that and more. And she did.

Anne earned her first degree in Elementary Education from Saint Mary of the Woods College. In 1955, she married her high school sweetheart, Charles Edward Nahn, II. She supported Charles through Medical College with his continuing studies until he completed his education as an Ophthalmologist and Surgeon.

In 1965, Anne and Charles were sent to Europe with the Air Force. They had already started a family with six children with another born in Germany. They settled in Madison, Wisconsin in 1970, where the baby of the family was born and Charlie began his practice with the Dean Clinic.

When her children were grown Anne completed her Master's Degree in Education and nearly completed her PhD in Multicultural Education from the University of Wisconsin- Madison.

Wanting to help teach other children, Anne began another career as a substitute teacher with the Madison Metropolitan School District. She loved teaching and didn't retire until the young age of 80.

One of Anne's most beloved activities was to host Birthday Parties for her children, her children's children, as well as Welcome dinners for dignitaries, lively dinners with her various exchange students and informative dinners with traveling physicians.

She loved music and singing and was active with the Madison Symphony Choir. She especially loved the Holiday Season and singing all those wonderful carols.

Anne also had a passion for adventure and the outdoors. She was a world traveler, a bungee jumper, a whitewater rafter, a hang glider and for several decades, served on the Ski Patrol at Devil's Head Ski Resort in Merrimac, Wisconsin. This passion was passed down to each of her children and grandchildren with many wonderful memories of family ski trips and beach vacations.

With a sharp mind and a social conscience, Anne became one of the Executive Directors of Common Cause WI. Often writing OpEds to the local newspapers.

Anne also had a true love of Madison, Wisconsin. Realizing there needed to be a photobook of her beloved city, Anne self-published "Madison". Which became a favorite keepsake for all of her foreign exchange students.

Anne loved being involved in life. Loved being with her children, and her 18 grandchildren. Anne loved being beside her life-long husband and childhood sweetheart, Charlie.

Anne passed away, peacefully, on June 24th, 2019.

Anne is survived by her husband of 64 years and one day, Dr. Charles E Nahn II, her children, Charles E (Anne) Nahn III of Middleton, Dr. Trish (Jim Lease) Nahn of Janesville, William J (Shanie Bankson) Nahn of Fountain Hills, AZ, Gregory A (Dineen Seymour) Nahn of Madison, Dr. Steven C (Jen) Nahn of Batavia, IL, and Anne Marie (Michael) Bell of Madison and son in law Robert Dimperio of Lake Mills. She is further survived by her 18 grandchildren Rory Dimperio, Giovanna (Rob) Couey, and Allegra Dimperio, Sarah (Mike) Zwaska, Dr. Jeffrey Nahn, Katherine (Fiance Davis Wallace) Nahn, Abigail, Natalie and Samantha Schaefer, Skylar and Finley Nahn, Caden Seymour Nahn, Gabriel and Adam Nahn, Allison, Nicolas, Jack and Sophia Bell, and a great grandson John (Jack) Zwaska. She is also survived by her siblings, Mary Leonard, Susan Devlin, Sister Constance Kramer and sisters-in-law Greta Kramer, Carolyn Roderer, and Judy Matteis, and a vast network of nieces, nephews, and friends. She was welcomed upon her departure from this world by beloved daughters Mari E Nahn and Julie C Nahn, her parents, siblings George (Bud) Kramer, William Kramer, Karen Kramer Baker, and Julie Kramer, and in-laws Paul Leonard, Richard Devlin, and Duke Baker.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm until 3:00 pm, Sunday June 30, 2019 at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison, WI 53705, followed by a Celebration of Anne's Life at 3:00 pm. Light refreshments will follow.

All of us would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital, her caregivers, and the vast, worldwide network of dear friends. Many who made special visits or messages as she faced challenges from her initial stroke.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to any of the following in honor of the amazing life force that is Anne Nahn: Madison Friends of International Students, 716 Langdon St. #149, Madison, WI 53706, Clean Lakes Alliance, 105 E. Gilman St. Madison, WI 53703, or Foundation for Madison Public Schools, 101 Nob Hill Rd. #300, Madison, WI 53713. . Please share your memories.

