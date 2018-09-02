Madison - Anne E. Matti, age 88, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2018 at McKinley Place in Cedarburg, Wisc. She was born on December 10, 1929 in Prairie du Chien, the daughter of Orley and Belva Chamberlain.

Anne is survived by her 7 children, Susan (Phil) Schroeder, Steven Matti, Nancy (Steve) Irlbeck, Bill Matti, Jeff (Kit) Matti, Jennifer (Mike) Wirth, and Christopher Matti; grandchildren, Jesse (David), Emily (Dan), Allison (Joey), Bryan (Carly), Kevin (Maggie), Hannah, Nina, Anne, Madeline, James, Kesslyn, and Mason. Also survived by 4 great-grandsons; sister, Adeline (George) Sutton; brother, Richard (Lora) Chamberlain; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Gaylord Matti; parents; brother, Orley; sisters, Cleo, Gertrude, and Evelyn.

Celebration of life service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the Cress Center, 6021 University Ave., Madison on Thursday, September 6, 2018. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Following the service family and friends are invited to a meal at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Anne's memory to a charity of your choosing.