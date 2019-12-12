Annamae Jean Hach

Annamae Jean (Vranek) Hach, age 88 of Muscoda, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her home.

Better known as Jean or Grandma Jean, she was born at the home of her parents, Joseph and Laura (Chezik) Vranek on February 7, 1931. Jean graduated from Muscoda High School in 1948. She worked at Kraft Foods of Muscoda for five years and then farmed the rest of her life. Jean married Robert Hach on October 2, 1952. Together they enjoyed Sunday afternoon drives, time with family and the planting and harvesting of their crops. Jean also enjoyed babysitting her grandkids, gardening and picking berries to make jam. She was a member of Ss. Anthony & Philip Parish.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert on November 19, 2014; their son, David on October 13, 1973; her brother, Ken Vranek; her sister, Mary (Vranek) Imhoff and her parents, Joseph and Laura, all of the Muscoda area.

Jean is survived by two daughters, Sue (Mark) Schell of Platteville and Lynn (Kerry) Weeden of Muscoda and a son, Jim (Cindy) Hach of Muscoda. Grandma Jean is also survived by five grandchildren, Paul (Megan Bachman) Schell; Megan (Andrew) Bahr; Mike Weeden; Donnie (Amanda) Weeden and Dustin (Alecia) Hach. Great Grandma Jean is survived by eight great grandchildren, Karlee Hach; Alex Weeden; Braylie Jean Hach; Emma Bahr; Christopher Weeden; Camden Hach; Levi Bahr and Everly Hach.

A Memorial Mass will be held at 3:00 P.M. Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Ss. Anthony & Philip Catholic Church in Highland. Fr. Jim Murphy will officiate with inurnment in St. Anthony's Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday beginning at 2:00 P.M. The McGuire-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home, Highland is serving the family.