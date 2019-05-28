New Glarus/Madison, WI/Annaliese B. Savonne, age 84, passed away on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the New Glarus Home.

She was born on July 7, 1934 in Blanchardville, WI the daughter of Ernest and Bertha (Bernet) Leuenberger. Ann graduated from Belleville High School.

On June 12, 1953 she was united in marriage to Carl Savonne, Jr. at the Lutheran Memorial Church in Madison. Ann worked as an administrative assistant in human relations for many years at Oscar Mayer. After retiring from Oscar Mayer, she worked as the parish secretary at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison.

Ann is survived by daughter Kathryn Savonne, son Doug (Brenda) Savonne, and grandchildren Timothy, Stephen, and Roger Savonne. She is further survived by her brother Adolph (Lucy) Leuenberger, brother-in-law Scott Kramer, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Carl, and a sister Margaret Kramer.

A celebration of Ann’s life will be held in September. Ann’s ashes will be interred alongside her husband Carl’s at the Central Wisconsin Veteran’s Cemetery in King, WI.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

