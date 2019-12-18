Anna R. Accomando

Anna Rosaria Accomando,89, of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully on December 18, 2019 with her loving family by her side.

She was born July 20, 1930, in Prizzi, Sicily, the daughter of Giorgio and Elisabetta Marino. On April 30, 1949, she married Pietro Accomando, the love of her life, and in March, 1956, Pietro, Anna, and their two young children embarked on a long and treacherous cross-Atlantic trip to the United States, which was to be a visit, but ended up staying in Fort Atkinson for 63 years.

Anna started working for Jones Dairy Farm, and finished her career working for Berdine's Stitchery for over 20 years. Anna was a very talented seamstress, working meticulously on a Singer treadle sewing machine for many years. She was always busy and happiest creating something, whether it was sewing, knitting, crocheting, cooking or gardening. She will be remembered for her commitment to her family, her strong faith and work ethic, and her warm and loving nature.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Mimma (Joe) Nelson of Fort Atkinson; son, Francesco Accomando of Viola, WI; four grandchildren, Laura (Travis Norman) Accomando of Roseville, MN, Joseph Accomando of Middleton, WI, Nicholas (Devin) Nelson of Fort Atkinson and Adam (Sarah) Nelson of West Sunbury, PA and six great grandchildren, Giavanna, Amira, Isaac, David, Zacchaeus and Charity.

Anna was predeceased by her husband Pietro and sister Giacomina.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. on Saturday at the church until time of service. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church in Fort Atkinson or Agrace Hospice.

The family would like to thank the Reena Senior Care facility and Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care and attention during our mother's stay there.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

