MADISON-Anna Mary Larson, age 93, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at Agrace HospiceCare.

She was born on May 5, 1926, in Madison, the daughter of Vincenzo and Gerolama (Chiovaro) Caravello.

Anna graduated from Madison West High School. She married Warren Larson at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Madison on Dec. 19, 1953. Anna was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She enjoyed gardening, golfing, cooking, baking, doing crossword puzzles, writing poems, and watching Wheel of Fortune. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

Anna is survived by her sons, Warren (Cindy) Larson and Rodney Larson; daughter, Catherine (James) Gryzynger; granddaughters, Laura Larson (Andy Klinkner) and Cristen (Michael) Gray; grandson, Matthew Larson (Jordan Steinberg); sisters, Mary Bennetzen and Virginia Buskager; great-grandsons, Eli Chapin, M.J. Larson and Miles Gray; and great-granddaughter, Averie Larson. She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Warren; brother, Steve Caravello; and three sisters, Josephine Roberts, Rose Verbeski and Florence Stoffels.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at IMMACULATE HEART OF MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 5101 Schofield St., Monona, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, with Fr. Chad Droessler presiding. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Tuesday.

Memorials may be gifted in Anna's name to Age at Home by Agrace, Agrace HospiceCare or Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church.

The family would like to thank the staff at Agrace HospiceCare, Age at Home and PalliaHealth for all the wonderful and compassionate care that was given to our mom. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

