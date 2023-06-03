Anna Marie Taylor

MADISON - Anna M. Taylor, our beloved daughter, sister, sister-in-law, friend and auntie, died on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, after a long and courageous battle with her health. She died peacefully in her home, surrounded by the love of her family, and was kind enough to offer many of those important to her several days to say goodbye. Anna was born in St. Paul, Minn., to Marv and Marilyn Nordquist. She was the oldest of three children and was an amazing big sister to her brothers, Steve and Matt Nordquist. She was also a devoted and loving sister-in-law to Renee Nordquist and Justine Harris.
Most importantly, Anna took never-ending pride in being an indulging and loving Auntie to her niece, Sierra Nordquist, and nephews, Nik Nordquist, Aaron and Eli Rosenblum, and Evan Nordquist. Even while sick, Anna tried her best to attend every sporting event, graduation and family gathering. One look at the walls of her condo showed the extreme love and pride she had for each of them, and they all loved her just as much. Anna loved to spend time with her family. At every opportunity she showered them with treats, gifts and the most thoughtfully written cards.
Throughout Anna’s life, she shared a connection with her sister in every way but blood, Maggie Kozak. The rest of us can only hope to have a friendship like that shared by Maggie and Anna. Thank you, Maggie, for being such a wonderful part of her life.
From an early age, Anna found a great love for books and was a voracious reader. However, books became more than a hobby after she received her master’s degree in Library Science and found her career as a librarian for the Sun Prairie Public Library. As a librarian, Anna enjoyed many roles. Her favorites included organizing and leading programming and helping patrons by connecting them with the perfect book.
Anna was also what can only be described as an animal person. Even as her health waned, her love of animals helped her to summon the energy to be a regular volunteer at the Dane County Humane Society. She described her cats as her babies and treated them as such. If an animal was nearby, everyone knew that was where they could find Anna.
We will remember Anna through the shelves of gifted books, the echoes of her sweet voice and wonderful laugh, and the endless memories of happy times together. We take great comfort in knowing that although she had to leave us, her pain has also left her. We love you Anna and will forever carry your love with us as we attempt to face the many difficult tomorrows.
A memorial Mass will be held at ST. FRANCIS SOLANUS CATHOLIC MISSION, 13885 Mission Road, Stone Lake, near her hometown of Hayward, Wis., at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023. A catered gathering, open to all, will follow at the Bratley-Nelson Funeral Home, 15571 W County Highway B, Hayward, Wis., and will last until 5 p.m. A Madison area memorial is being planned, and will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Books for Africa, Sun Prairie Public Library or the Dane County Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
