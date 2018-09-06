Dodgeville – Anna Mae Whalen, age 85, of Dodgeville, passed away on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at Bloomfield Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville.

She was born on May 12, 1933 in Willow Springs, Lafayette County, Wisconsin, a daughter of the late Stephen and Mabel (Armstrong) Whalen. Anna worked as a waitress at the Creamland Café and The Huddle in her younger years and then as a foreign shipping clerk at CUNA Mutual.

Anna was an avid walker, helped with local 4-H groups and loved going to auctions and raising her pet dogs. She was an incredible volunteer with over 20 years to St. Joseph’s Hospital, Upland Hills Health and the Iowa County Commission on Aging. She worked very hard to get the new Dialysis Center at Upland Hills Health. She was also member of the Royal Neighbors of America.

Anna is survived by her siblings, Steve Whalen, Virginia Brantmeyer, Martha (Gary Watchke) Whalen, Donna O’Donnell, Eunice Whalen; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother Thomas Whalen, her sisters Mary Long, Maxine Whalen and Kathryn Whalen, her brothers-in-law Robert Brantmeyer, William O’Donnell.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 10, 2018 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Father Jim Murphy will officiate. Inurnment will be held East Side Cemetery. Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of services on Monday at the funeral home.

