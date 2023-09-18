Anna Mae Engelke, 91, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville. Ann was born on September 30, 1931, in Platteville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Art and Annie(Richards) McClain. She was united in marriage to James W. Engelke on June 30, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2017. Jim and Ann farmed in Elk Grove Township, Wisconsin until their retirement.
Ann started working at a young age babysitting. She then held many jobs including waitressing, bookkeeping, dry-cleaning, and factory work. It was hard work, but she would always talk about how much she enjoyed it. Later Ann worked alongside her husband on their farm. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of a card club for many years. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Ann is survived by two daughters, Karen (Wayne) Casper and Susi Engelke; three grandchildren, Katie (John) Akemann, Reed (Kari) Engelke, and Jacob (Amanda) Engelke; six great-grandchildren, Zoe, Providence, Bexley, Loretta, Tama and Nolan; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Michael Engelke in 2011; sisters, Maude Wehnke, Dolores Gehrke, Viola Friede and brother, Arnold “Mac” McClain.
Funeral services will be at Noon, Thursday, September 21, 2023 at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Rev. Brenda Crossfield will officiate. Burial will be at the Belmont Cemetery, Belmont, Wisconsin. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in Anna’s name. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com
The family would like to THANK all the staff at Park Place Assisted Living and Memory Care for the superb care Ann received while residing there.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.