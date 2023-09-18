Anna Mae Engelke

Anna Mae Engelke, 91, of Platteville, Wisconsin, passed away on Friday, September 15, 2023 at Southwest Health Center, Platteville. Ann was born on September 30, 1931, in Platteville, Wisconsin, the daughter of Art and Annie(Richards) McClain. She was united in marriage to James W. Engelke on June 30, 1951 in Dubuque, Iowa. He preceded her in death on April 26, 2017. Jim and Ann farmed in Elk Grove Township, Wisconsin until their retirement.

Ann started working at a young age babysitting. She then held many jobs including waitressing, bookkeeping, dry-cleaning, and factory work. It was hard work, but she would always talk about how much she enjoyed it. Later Ann worked alongside her husband on their farm. There wasn’t anything she couldn’t do. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. She was a member of a card club for many years. She especially loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

