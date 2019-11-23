MADISON - Anna DiPiazza Ales, age 95, of Madison, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Care Center. She was born on June 24, 1924, in Madison, the daughter of Andrea and Angelina (Alfano) DiPiazza. Anna retired from the American Cancer Society where she worked as a mail room supervisor for many years.

Anna is survived by her daughter, Maria Felland; grandchildren, Christian Felland, Nate Gedko, Teresa Gedko, and Maston Gedko; great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and the family of Robert Merrigan. She was preceded in death by her parents; special friend, Robert Merrigan; and siblings, Teresa, Laura, Joe, Frank, Anna, Sam and Tom.

Private family services were held. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.