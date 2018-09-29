Ann R. Hoel

STOUGHTON - Ann Ragna Hoel, age 85, passed away peacefully on Tue Sept 25, 2018. Ann was born on Feb 20, 1933 in Madison to the late Albert and Gladys (Reine) Haugen. Ann married Wesley Hoel on July 19, 1952.

She is survived by her children, Kathy (Dale) Alme, Debra Hoel, David Hoel; two grandsons, Brett (Ann) Alme, Scott (Amanda) Alme; two great grandchildren, Claire and Taylor Alme; and one sister Joyce Turner, and many extended relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Wesley, and two sisters, Martha Olson and Darlene Lakatos.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Fri Oct 5, 2018 at COVENANT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1525 N. Van Buren St. Stoughton, with Rev. Dr. Sara Rabe presiding, with a lunch to follow immediately at the church. Entombment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service on Fri at the church.

A special thanks to family, friends, staff at Stoughton Meadows, and Riverwalk at Skaalen Home, Dr. Agni, Agrace HospiceCare, and a special friend Brenda.

Memorials may be made to Covenant Lutheran Church, Stoughton Marc, Skaalen Home, or Agrace HospiceCare.