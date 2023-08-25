Ann Marie Tollaksen

Ann Tollaksen, age 79 of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Sunday, August 20, 2023 at St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo, Wisconsin surrounded by her loving family.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Trappers Turn in Wisconsin Dells from 12:00 noon to 3:00PM.