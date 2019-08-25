Ann Marie Hoeft

Ann M. Hoeft, 69, Fort Atkinson, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019, at the Fairhaven Nursing Home with her family by her side.

She was born on September 27, 1949 in Lake Mills, the daughter of the late Wilbur and Florence (Eilenfeldt) Topel.

Ann married Martin W. Hoeft Jr. on July 10, 1971 in Lake Mills. He died on November 2, 2007.

She was a graduate of the Lake Mills High School, class of 1968.

Ann had been employed as an accounts payable clerk at St. Coletta of Wisconsin in Jefferson for 17 years. She also was employed as an associate at Menard's in Johnson Creek for a number of years.

She was a member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Ann enjoyed gardening, bowling, knitting, sewing, baking, and was a Packer and Badger fan.

Her special pride was spending time with her grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Cindy (Duane) Pahl of Madison, Richard (Sara) Hoeft of Fort Atkinson, Brian Hoeft of Johnson Creek, Shelley (Curt) Semrau of Fort Atkinson; 7 grandchildren, Rollo Wells, Holly (Brad) Ludeman, Jeri Hoeft, Jon (Rachel) Hoeft, Samantha and Summer Semrau, Jackson Hoeft; 4 great-grandchildren, Justin and Aurora Wells, Ben Ludeman, Evelyn Ludeman; siblings, Bob (Christine) Topel of Waterloo, Jane (Steven) Schmidt of Hustisford, Laurie (Kenneth) Britzke of Lake Mills; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Also preceding in death was a grandson, Mark Wells.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church in Fort Atkinson.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dunlap Memorial Home and on Wednesday from 9 a.m. at the church until the time of service.

Burial will be in St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills.

If desired, memorials may be made to Pro-Health Cancer Center in Oconomowoc.

