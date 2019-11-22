MADISON-Ann Marie Damon, age 78, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019.

She was born on April 7, 1941, in Madison, the daughter of Carl and Minnie (Skeim) Gulrud.

Ann graduated from Central High School in 1959. She married Edward Damon on January 7, 1961. Ann worked as a clerk for the Wisconsin Department of Revenue and was a faithful member of New Life Church. Ann cherished the time she spent with her family and their yearly trips to Hayward. She loved to tell stories and always finished them by saying, "and we laughed."

Ann is survived by her husband of 58 years, Edward; sons, Dave (Tammy) Damon and Doug Damon; daughter, Carla (Kevin) Buntrock; grandchildren, Justin Buntrock, Shawn (Nicole Bakken) Buntrock, and Ross (Alyx Ribble) Damon; sister, Marcia (DuWayne) Zimmermann; and in-laws; nieces and nephews; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Amy (Brandon Slattery) Damon; and six brothers, Curtis, Ordell, Audrin, Spencer, Dale and Roger Gulrud.

A funeral service will be held at NEW LIFE CHURCH, 7564 Cottage Grove Rd., Madison, at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019, with the Rev. Richard "Rich" Collier presiding. Burial will be held at Highland Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, and also at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday.

Ann's family wishes to thank SSM Health at Home Hospice for their care and support.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Drive

(608) 221-5420