MADISON – Ann M. Smith, age 83, daughter of former University of Wisconsin Athletic Director, Guy and Mary Sundt, passed away at University Hospital in Madison on Thursday, April 11, 2019.



A celebration of Ann’s life will be held at CRYSTAL CORNER BAR, 1302 Williamson St., Madison on Sunday, May 5, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services

Madison (608)442-0477

www.866allfaiths.com