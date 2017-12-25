Ann M. Brigham, age 91, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family and friends on Saturday, December 23, 2017.

She was born on January 13, 1926, in Milwaukee, daughter to John and Anna (Zinner) Rettinger. Ann was united in marriage to Clayton Albert Brigham.

Ann is survived by her granddaughter Angela (Jeff) Thomas and her great- grandson Alexander Thomas.

She was preceded in death by her husband.

Ann was a long-time employee of the City of Milwaukee serving in various roles before retiring in 1986. She was also a life-long member of the Democratic Party and took great pride in her political activities.

Funeral services will be held at Cress Funeral Home 1310 Emerald Terrace, Sun Prairie on Thursday, December 28, 2017, at 10:30 am with Father Timothy Jones, LC officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of the service.