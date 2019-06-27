Madison: Ann Gilstrap Mc Clellin, age 69, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

Ann was born March 15, 1950 the daughter of Max and Zilpha (Ragsdale) Gilstrap in Evanston, IL. She was united in marriage to Bruce Mc Clellin November 8, 1998 in Napa, CA.

Ann is survived by her husband, Bruce and other family members. Burial will take place at 11:00 am Monday, July 8, 2019 at Sunset Memory Gardens. Please share you memories of Ann.

