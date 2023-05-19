LODI - Ann A. Hastreiter, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Haven Hills in Lodi, WI. Ann was born in Watertown, WI on December 17, 1953, to parents Genevieve (Meyers) and Ralph A. Klink, who preceded Ann in death.
She graduated from Watertown High School in 1972, and then received her Bachelor’s in Nursing UW Oshkosh in 1976. Meeting at The End Zone in Oshkosh, she married her best friend Edward W. Hastreiter on August 19, 1978. Ann is survived by her children Joseph Frank Hastreiter and Marie Therese Hastreiter (Dan) Soltman; her siblings Donna (Norm) Ruedinger, Ralph R. (Barbara) Klink, and Mary Klink; and her nephews, extended Klink and Hastreiter family members.
Ann worked as a cardiac care RN at St. Luke’s Hospital in Milwaukee for several years before transitioning to co-found with Ed their EWH Small Business Accounting practice in Brookfield, WI. They grew it to be the largest of its kind in the nation. She served as the Personnel Manager - and heart of the business - for over 20 years while Ed and Ann also raised Joseph and Marie in New Berlin, WI. Their love for the water led Ann and Ed to move to the Lake Wisconsin area (Lodi) in 2004.
Ann loved her family, life, music (especially from the Sound of Music), boating, travel, dessert, and of course - shopping. With her family, she traveled around the world, and in the last decade, she enjoyed regular sunny trips to St. Thomas to avoid the cold Wisconsin winters.
She remained determined, courageous, and resilient, facing challenges of multiple sclerosis (MS) for more than 30 years. Ann was an inspiration to all - for her strength and perseverance as well as her unwavering kindness to everyone she met.
Ann will be remembered for her vibrant smile and infectious laugh, unfailing spirit of gratitude, strong faith, sweet tooth, disdain for cold weather, and her love of bright flowers, the color yellow, and sunshine.
The family is eternally grateful to Marie Yates and Marissa Kaim for their outstanding personal caregiving and support; and the care she received at Haven Hills, Divine and through Agrace Hospicecare.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held. In lieu of flowers to the family, they ask for donations in Ann’s honor to the national MS Society or your local chapter.