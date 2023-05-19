Ann A Hastreiter

LODI - Ann A. Hastreiter, 69, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Haven Hills in Lodi, WI.  Ann was born in Watertown, WI on December 17, 1953, to parents Genevieve (Meyers) and Ralph A. Klink, who preceded Ann in death.  

She graduated from Watertown High School in 1972, and then received her Bachelor’s in Nursing UW Oshkosh in 1976.  Meeting at The End Zone in Oshkosh, she married her best friend Edward W. Hastreiter on August 19, 1978.  Ann is survived by her children Joseph Frank Hastreiter and Marie Therese Hastreiter (Dan) Soltman; her siblings Donna (Norm) Ruedinger, Ralph R. (Barbara) Klink, and Mary Klink; and her nephews, extended Klink and Hastreiter family members.