Aniyah Marie Arnold passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019. She was born August 29, 2019 and met with Jesus at 3:12 p.m. the next day.

Aniyah was the daughter of Bethany Arnold. She is survived by one brother, Ivan Garcia. His maternal grandparents are Melissa Arnold of Fort Atkinson and Bradley Arnold of Amarillo, TX.

Aniyah gave us a lifetime of love in her short time on this earth.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home until time of service.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com