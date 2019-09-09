Obituaries

Aniyah Marie Arnold

Posted: Sep 09, 2019 10:04 AM CDT

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 10:04 AM CDT

Aniyah Marie Arnold passed away peacefully on August 30, 2019.  She was born August 29, 2019 and met with Jesus at 3:12 p.m. the next day.

Aniyah was the daughter of Bethany Arnold.  She is survived by one brother, Ivan Garcia.  His maternal grandparents are Melissa Arnold of Fort Atkinson and Bradley Arnold of Amarillo, TX.

Aniyah gave us a lifetime of love in her short time on this earth.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson.  Visitation will be from 1 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home until time of service.

www.DunlapMemorialHome.com

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


From Our Partners

Sponsored

E-News Registration

This Week's Circulars