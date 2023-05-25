Anita Mae Bergeland, age 92, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 15, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred (Loftus) Smith and was a lifelong Brooklyn resident.
Anita graduated from Oregon High School. She was united in marriage to Ralph F. Bergeland on Oct. 2, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon.
Anita was an avid collector of antiques. She enjoyed going to garage sales with her good friend, Peg. She loved tending to her flower gardens and plants. Anita was an avid reader, enjoyed listening to the radio, and always kept up on current events. She worked as a bookkeeper with her family business KG Smith Lumber/ Brooklyn Implement in her younger years. After marriage she focused on raising a family.
Anita is survived by her daughter, Tracy Bergeland of New Glarus; sons, Reid (Wendy) Bergeland of Brooklyn and daughters, Taylor and Katie; and Eliot (Michelle) Bergeland of Brooklyn and daughters, Grace, Ava and Claire; sister, Randi (Sonny) MacLeod of Brooklyn; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; son, Russell; parents; and brothers, Eugene Smith and Lowell "Bunny" Smith.
A private family burial will be held at Mount Hope Cemetery in Brooklyn.
A special thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and Anita’s doctors from UW Health Breast Center and UW Belleville Clinic. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.
Gunderson Oregon
Funeral & Cremation Care
1150 Park St.
(608) 835-3515
