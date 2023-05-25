Anita Mae Bergeland

Anita Mae Bergeland, age 92, of Brooklyn, passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at Agrace HospiceCare. She was born on Dec. 15, 1930, in Madison, the daughter of Kenneth and Mildred (Loftus) Smith and was a lifelong Brooklyn resident.

Anita graduated from Oregon High School. She was united in marriage to Ralph F. Bergeland on Oct. 2, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Oregon.