Anita Mae Bakken passed away peacefully on June 22, 2019 at Clearview nursing home in Juneau, WI.

She was born May 31, 1935 in Red Wing, Minnesota to Torlief and Ferolyne (Wobshall) Bakken. Anita spent her early life living in Minnesota on a farm with her grandma Plevke and brother, Willis, where she was often referred to as "a little workhorse". She moved to Wisconsin with her parents and in her early 30's she relocated into a group home in Fort Atkinson. There she spent many happy years with her friend Mary and special caretaker, Sarah. After being seriously injured in an auto accident in 2016, Anita was transferred to Clearview nursing home in Juneau.

Anita worked for Opportunities, Inc. in Fort Atkinson until her retirement.

Anita had a deep love for Jesus, her parents and her sister, Cynthia. All who knew her spoke of her sweet nature, and wonderful sense of humor. Though she lived her life with daily physical challenges, her spirit never altered. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Cynthia and brothers Willis and Neal. Anita is survived by her niece, Susan Schloesser; sister, Loretta Lexvold and other extended family.

Special thanks to the nurses, staff and doctors at Clearview for taking such good care of Anita and to Jenny, her POA. Sincere thanks to Nathan at Dunlap Memorial Home for all his thoughtful and kind efforts in assisting with Anita's arrangements. He was a true blessing in a sad time.

There will be no service. A private burial took place at Lake Ripley Cemetery in Cambridge, WI, next to her parents.