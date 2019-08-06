Anita M. Unger, age 78, passed away at Agrace Hospice Care on Aug. 3, 2019.

She was born in Long Beach, California to the late Frank and Violet (Diehl) Werla. Anita was united in marriage to Robert Unger on June 25, 1983.

She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bob"; 2 children, Todd Russell and Laurie (Jeffrey) Carlson; 3 grandchildren, Kimberly Russell, Jamin (Amelia) Carlson and Joah Carlson; and 3 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Dorothy (Les) Reuter.

As per Anita's wishes, a private family service will be held.

Anita's family wishes to thank Agrace Hospice for their exceptional care.

So when tomorrow starts without me, don't think we're far apart... for every time you think of me, I'm right here in your heart.

