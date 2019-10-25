Waunakee/Arlington - Anita M. Grinde, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at UW Hospital in Madison.

A funeral service will be held at ASBURY UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 6101 University Avenue, Madison, WI 53705, on Monday, October 28, 2019, at 12:00 noon with Rev. Harold Zimmick presiding. A visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

A full obituary will be published in Sunday's paper.

Cress Funeral & Cremation Services

6021 University Avenue

(608) 238-8406