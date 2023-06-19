Anita Louise Felton

Anita Louise Felton, 80, of Richland Center, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born on March 31, 1943, in Richland Center, the daughter of Allen and Velma (Beighley) Ewers. Anita was united in marriage to Lawrence T. Felton on October 1, 1959, and together they raised their four children. She was an avid baker working at Ed’s SuperValu for 15 years as well as offering her talents to the ones she loved. Anita retired from Pine Valley Community Village in 2011.

Anita enjoyed crocheting hats for newborns at the Richland Hospital and all of her great grandchildren including her great granddaughter on the way. She had unconditional love and kindness for everyone she met, especially her family. Anita was rooted in her faith and found comfort knowing she was a child of God and looked forward to reuniting with the love of her life L.T.