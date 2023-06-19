Anita Louise Felton, 80, of Richland Center, passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, June 17, 2023. She was born on March 31, 1943, in Richland Center, the daughter of Allen and Velma (Beighley) Ewers. Anita was united in marriage to Lawrence T. Felton on October 1, 1959, and together they raised their four children. She was an avid baker working at Ed’s SuperValu for 15 years as well as offering her talents to the ones she loved. Anita retired from Pine Valley Community Village in 2011.
Anita enjoyed crocheting hats for newborns at the Richland Hospital and all of her great grandchildren including her great granddaughter on the way. She had unconditional love and kindness for everyone she met, especially her family. Anita was rooted in her faith and found comfort knowing she was a child of God and looked forward to reuniting with the love of her life L.T.
Anita was preceded in death by husband Lawrence T. Felton, parents Allen and Velma Ewers, father and mother in-laws Cletus Sr. and Violet Felton, brothers-in-law Cletus Jr. and Wyman Felton, sisters-in-law Myra Felton and Marcia Felton, and granddaughter Crystal Marie Kemp.
Anita is survived by her four children: Brian Felton, Brent Felton, Rachel (Willie) Moore, Rochelle Mindham; 11 grandchildren: Michael, Sara (Lee), Andrea, Emily, Brett (Miriah), Rhett, Shawn, Jade (Collin), Blake (Savannah), Kalia (Sean) , Brandon; 15 great grandchildren: Payton, Jayden, Aiden, Jacob, Thomas, Kastle, Kylie, Tobias, Jacklynn, Elin, Aubrey, Ashton, great granddaughter on the way, Dean, and Kamryn, sisters: Carol (Robert) Chitwood, Mary (Dan DeLap) Ferguson; brother Raymond (Irene) Ewers; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in the Fancy Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM. Memorials in Anita’s name may be directed to the Lone Rock Community Congregational Church. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.