Angeline Mary Langer

Angeline Langer, age 92 of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Fairview Nursing Home in Mauston, Wisconsin.

Angeline was born August 15, 1926 in Kildare Township in Juneau County, the daughter of Peter and Eva (Pfeifer) Schneider. On January 22, 1944 she married Kenneth Langer in Beloit, Wisconsin. With her husband, she lived the life of a true farm wife and homemaker. Angeline helped with all the farm chores, raised 12 children, did all the cooking and made most of the families clothing. She was busy with raising, butchering and gathering and selling eggs from the chickens; she had a green thumb and tended vegetable gardens and flower gardens raising roses and African violets. As the children got older, they too were drafted to help out on the farm with everything. Going to town in the back of a pickup truck possibly with a calf and a hay bale wasn't uncommon. Angeline also made Kleenex box covers that looked like sofa couches and gave and sold these to many people near and far. Sunday's with the Langer family were family days. Kind of a day off feeling with a wonderful chicken dinner or meat and potatoes, followed by a pie or cake. It could be said that the TV show, The Waltons, was based and modeled after the Langer family.

Angeline is survived by her loving children; Joan (Chuck) Moran, Carey Langer, Larry Langer, Barbara Barnes, Kathleen Turner, Dennis (Linda) Langer, Richard Langer, Bernadine (Steve) Lange, David Langer, Lisa (John) Graack and Dale Langer; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth; son Clarence; grandsons, Victor Champlin and Brad Barnes; brothers, Peter and Jim Schneider; and sisters, Margaret Miller and Ethel Lally.