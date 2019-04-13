Angeline L. Kowalski

Angeline Kowalski, age 92 of Highland, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at CrestRidge Memory Care surrounded by her loving family. Angeline was born on July 17, 1926 in Montfort to Raymond and Augusta (Reger) LaFlash.

She married Donald Kowalski on November 23, 1970. Angeline enjoyed being a homemaker who loved to make large family dinners and plan family gatherings. Her hobbies included taking long walks, camping, birdwatching, reading, gardening, canning and hunting for berries and morels. Angeline had a great love for animals especially her many pets. She was an expert at coupon clipping saving large amounts of money. In her younger years she enjoyed doing many crafts and decorating projects. Her greatest joy was time spent with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald in 2008; her parents; her son, Rocky Starnes; a granddaughter, Miranda Galin; a sister, Twylah and Harold Ricketts; a sister-in-law, Jeannette LaFlash; a brother-in-law, Don Ender and several great grandchildren.

Angeline is survived by three daughters, Annette Starnes of Prairie du Chien; Bambi (Dan) Welsh of Highland; and Tawana (Jim) Wienkes of Montezuma, IA; 13 grandchildren; 37 great grandchildren; two brothers, Duayne LaFlash of Mishicot and Sheldon (Jeanie) LaFlash of Auburndale; three sisters, Betty Ender of Madison; Sherry (Lynn) Whiting of Rockford and Patty (Hank) Edl of Hancock as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

In keeping with Angeline’s wishes a visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Lulloff-Peterson-Houck Funeral Home in Dodgeville. Private family burial will be in the Highland Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.houckfuneralhomes.com