Angeline Clorinda Beld

Angeline Clorinda Parisi Beld passed away on the morning of Friday, June 21.

She was born at home in Madison, WI on September 26, 1921 and lived a long, full, and rich life for 97 years. A lifelong resident of Madison, Angie grew up in a bungalow in the Greenbush neighborhood with her parents Vito and Endemira (Sidell) Parisi and her three siblings, Rosalind, Ross, and Vito.

She worked in the library at West High School and enjoyed studying art, math, and typing and playing sports after school. After graduating, she put her swift typing and shorthand skills to work as a secretary, including for an attorney and for Midvale Community Lutheran Church.

Angie met her husband, Stephen William Beld, at the Plaza Bowling Alley and they married on September 10, 1948 and shared 55 happy years of marriage together. They had two daughters, Susan and Joan, and enjoyed family trips around the U.S. and Canada and daily home-cooked meals. Angie held strong moral convictions.

She once attended a work event where Joe McCarthy was speaking - everyone offered a standing ovation to him except for her. She also expressed her authenticity through her humor. Her witty and wise observations of the world would make everyone in the room laugh and reflect. Angie was highly organized and never left the house without making the bed. Her hands were always busy with knitting, crocheting, gardening, and canning tomatoes.

She knit countless sweet baby sweaters for Lutheran World Relief and made the world's best apple pie. Angie liked reading, listening to music, and visits with friends. Later on, she loved spending time with her three grandchildren, walking with them to feed the ducks and teaching them to make pancakes and biscotti. She stayed vibrant and healthy, walking two miles a day until recently. Angie was an active and busy volunteer at Oakwood Village since the 1960s, volunteering her time up to six days a week. She was deeply caring, humble, a good listener, and a lifelong learner.

Surviving Angie are her daughters, Susan and Joan (Jon Curti); grandchildren, Jenny, Julie (Siniša Hrvatin), and Peter; and many nieces and nephews. Her husband, parents, sister, and brothers are in Heaven to welcome her.

The family will greet friends at OAKWOOD VILLAGE UNIVERSITY WOODS at RESURRECTION CHAPEL, 6201 Mineral Point Rd in Madison on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 2 p.m. with Pastor Katie Baardseth officiating. After the service, the family asks you to join them in celebrating Angie's life, enjoying her favorite cookies, in the Nakoma Room at Oakwood.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the Oakwood Foundation to provide music for the residents of the community.

We remember Angie as a selfless and fiercely loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, and friend.