Angela (“Angie”) Pfeffer was born Angela Marie Bertrand on October 2, 1962 in Arlington Heights, Illinois.

She died on April 19, 2019 at University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin after a 13+ year battle with multiple myeloma.

She grew up in Wheeling, Illinois, then moved to Lodi, Wisconsin in 1976 where she attended Sauk Prairie High School. She lived in various places as her first spouse pursued a career in the US Navy, ultimately landing in Fairport, New York. She returned to the lake house in Lodi in 1995 with her three young children and current spouse Fred (Rick) Pfeffer.

She pursued several careers along with motherhood, with a culmination as Registration Staff at the UW Carbone Cancer Center. Her experience there as both patient and employee gave her valuable insight that was shared with her clinicians and colleagues.

Angie loved music and participated in recent years in the (not so) famous sister singing trio, Short Stack. She spent many happy hours on her bicycle. She felt most free riding behind Rick on his motorcycle, and particularly loved their 25th anniversary “tour” around the state last summer. She had great intuition and passion for birds, with recent summers spent tending and watching the hummingbird feeders on the lakeside deck. She could work a puzzle or increase the efficiency of any process in no time. She regularly pummeled any sibling brave enough to take her on in Words With Friends or Banangrams.

Angie will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Amanda Kerl [Randy], Matt Arduini [Stephanie], and Ava Walker [Jake], along with spouse of 26 years, Rick Pfeffer. Grandsons Oliver Kerl and James Arduini will miss their Nana. Others embracing her memory are her father, Vernon Bertrand and siblings Cindy Smith [Al], Lee Bertrand [Peg], Laura Presberry [Rob], Marty Bertrand [Tara], Mary Sue Benigni [Rich], Annette Bertrand [Bob], Janette Bertrand, Carol Schneider [Darrell], Brian Bertrand [Michele], and Michelle Bertrand [Eric]. Angie is preceded by her mother, Elizabeth Messier Bertrand and her siblings Kenny and Joseph Bertrand.

There will be a short visitation at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City, Wisconsin this Friday, April 26th from 9:30 to 10:15 AM. This will be followed by a brief private ceremony for family and close friends. A celebration of Angie’s life is planned for later this summer.

Donations will be directed as specifically as possible to the multiple myeloma research of the specific physician who cared for Angie the longest. Details will be available at the time of the visitation.