DeForest - Andrew John Schmidtknecht passed away unexpectedly on Sep. 16th 2019 at the age of 37.

Andrew loved life, cooking, the Wisconsin Badgers, & his beloved Minnesota Vikings. Andrew spent his spare time playing video games, flag football, basketball, & had a special gift for writing… poetry & music. He ran & participated in numerous sports fantasy leagues.

Andrew had an engaging personality… he loved people & connected with many over the years. He loved a good party & many times was the life of them.

Andrew had a special bond with his grandparents, Grandma Betty, Grandma Mary Lou & Grandpa Rodney. He loved all of them deeply & learned his cooking skills from Mary Lou & his quick wit from Rodney.

Andrew leaves behind two sons, Cameron Ray Schmidtknecht 13, Plain, WI & Kaden Robert Schmidtknecht 10, Vacaville, CA. He is survived by his parents John & Lynn, DeForest, WI; brothers Bil (Shannon) Davenport, IA and Alex, DeForest, WI; and sister Ashlee Shroud (Nate) DeForest, WI. He is also survived by nephews Cole, Dane, Brighton, Lennox, & Spencer. Also numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, & countless friends.

A celebration of Andrew's life will be held on Saturday, September 28th 2019 at Ryan Funeral Home in DeForest. Visitation will be from 10am to 12pm with a service to begin at 12pm. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting a donation to Rise Together.weallrisetogether.org To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

