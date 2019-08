Waunakee - Andrew J Remington, age 82, of Waunakee, passed away on Friday, August 2, 2019, at Sienna Crest.

Funeral Service will be held at ADVENT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7118 Old Sauk Rd, Madison, at 11:00 am on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of the service on Thursday at the church.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



