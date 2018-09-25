Andrea "Nan" Rose Klusendorf

Andrea “Nan” Klusendorf, age 78 of Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, Thursday, September 13, 2018 at Hess Memorial Hospital in Mauston.

Andrea was born July 4, 1940 in New Jersey, the daughter of John and Louise (Mansfield) Johansen.

Nan is the beloved wife of Gerald; mother of Keith (Barb) Klusendorf and Kathryn (Tom Carr) Klusendorf and grandmother to Justin, Kyle and Cade Klusendorf.

Nan had worked at the casino for 20 years and she loved to visit with friends and enjoyed traveling. She will be deeply missed by many.

Nan was preceded in death by her parents.