FORT MYERS, Fla. / MADISON, Wis.-Andrea Kate Theisen, age 37, of Fort Myers, Fla., passed away on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

She was born on Nov. 5, 1981, in Madison, the daughter of Jeffrey and Deanna (Lunde) Theisen.

Andrea graduated from Madison East High School, Class of 2000. She moved to Florida in 2001 and graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University.

Andrea was previously employed as a Private Client Banker at Chase Bank in Naples, Fla. and Venice Island, Fla., and loved the people with whom she worked. She was a member of the Junior League of Fort Myers and enjoyed working on projects to benefit the community, including “Taste of the Town.”

In recent years, Andrea had developed a passion for rock painting; be it hiding, finding or exchanging hand-painted rocks across the U.S. as well as internationally.

Andrea will be remembered for her caring and generous nature, her focus on enjoying experiences with those close to her instead of giving and receiving traditional gifts, and her love of family and friends, travel, and cooking, including Tia’s famous alligator pancakes.

Andrea is survived by her parents; sister, Rebecca (Carlo) Arellano; nephew, Cedric Arellano; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Kenneth and Dolores Theisen and Alvin and Elizabeth Lunde.

A recent post on Andrea’s Facebook reminded us: “Always show more kindness than seems necessary, because the person receiving it needs it more than you will ever know.”

Thank you to everyone for the kindness you showed Andrea. She appreciated it more than you will ever know.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Dr., Madison, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 1, 2019.

Memorials may be sent to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.



Gunderson East

Funeral & Cremation Care

5203 Monona Dr.

(608) 221-5420