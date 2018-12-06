Andre Johnson, 54, of Platteville, Wisconsin formerly of Chicago, Illinois, died on Monday, December 3, 2018 at St. Mary’s Hospital, Madison, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at Westview Methodist Church, Platteville. Pastor Paul Glendenning will officiate. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Andre Johnson Memorial Fund. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Andre was born on June 26, 1964 in Chicago, IL, the son of Hugh and Bernice (Taylor) Johnson. After graduating high school Andre went to trade school to be an auto mechanic. After moving to Platteville he worked for Emmi Cheese Factory, Platteville, and Lactalis Cheese Factory in Belmont. Andre was a fan of the Chicago Cubs and had a very laid back personality.

Andre is survived by his significant other of 23 years, Joyce Akins; three children, Andrew Johnson Jr., Amir Johnson, and Ayanna Johnson; sister, Debra Johnson; brother, Kenneth Johnson; and several nieces any nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Richard, Maurice, Hugh Jr., Gayle, and Tammie.