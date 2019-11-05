It is with deep sorrow and much love that we mourn the passing of Amy Williams (Ritchie) of Sauk City on November 2nd, at the age of 63 years.

Amy will be lovingly remembered by her husband Brian; daughter, Jennifer (Michael), granddaughters, Charlie, and Audrey; son, Marc (Jillian), granddaughters, Sienna, Soleil, and Soraiya; son, David (Whitney); step-daughter, Shara (Bill), step-grandchildren ,Brittany, William, and David; mother-in-law, Barbara; sisters-in-law,Judy, and Pamela; former-spouse, Dean, and her loving dog Remi.

She was predeceased by her father Charles in 2016, and her mother Shirley in 2005.

Amy's fiery spirit and optimism led to her becoming a warrior fighting Pancreatic Cancer. Her sense of humor, strength, and desire to live life to it's fullest continues to inspire all who knew her. She enjoyed cooking for her family, celebrating Holidays, camping and laughing around a fire, golfing, swimming, cheering on the Packers and the Badgers, and traveling to California visiting Disneyland with her Grandkids.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Nov 8th, from 4pm-7pm at Hooverson Funeral Home in Sauk City

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday Nov 9th, at 1:00pm at The First United Church of Christ, Sauk City.

The family wishes to send a special thank you to Dr. Heum's Oncology Team at Dean Sauk Prairie Speciality Clinic, and to Agrace Hospice for their care and compassion.

Memorial Donations may be made to the family, or in Amy's name to projectpurple.org