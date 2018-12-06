Alvin Lyle Lemens

Madison - Alvin Lyle “Al” Lemens passed away December 4, 2018.

He is survived by his Father Leland Lemens, Wife Shirley; Siblings: Wayne (Maureen), Paul (MaryLou), Susan, Teresa (Matt) Stanek, Thomas (Amy), Jim (Kat); Children: Kevin, Ashley (Ian) Hutchins, Alex, Dom (Kala) and Westley; Grandchildren: Wayne, Kai, Kathryn Hutchins and Liliana; Stepchildren: Arrynn, McKenzy (Mike) and Dustin; many Nieces and Nephews, Aunts, Uncles, in-laws and friends.

He was preceeded in death by his Mother, Celia Lemens; Stepmother, Marilyn Franke-Lemens; Stepsister, Patti Franke; Sister-in-law, Robin Lemens; and Nephew, Anthony Lemens.

Alvin attended Holy Name High School and MATC. Alvin worked as a Maintenance Engineer at Cintas in Madison.

In his free time Alvin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, grandchildren, working on cars and fixing anything that was broken.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, December 8, 2018 at RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 5701 Odana Road, Madison, WI. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 9:00 am until the time of service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Fishing Has No Boundaries.

