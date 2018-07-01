MADISON-Mrs. Alma Ruth Fletemeyer passed away peacefully, on Saturday, June 30, 2018.

She was born near West Point, Ind. on Sept. 4, 1924, to Jacob A. and Anna Marie (Becker) Eberle. Alma attended West Point Grade School, graduated from Jackson High School in 1942, and attended Cadet Nurses Training at St. Elizabeth Hospital School of Nursing in Lafayette, Ind. On Dec. 27, 1944, she married Thomas A. Fletemeyer in the Convent Chapel of St. Boniface Church in Lafayette, Ind.

They moved to Bloomington, Ind. where Thomas completed his degree at Indiana University. Their son, Thomas L. Fletemeyer, was born in 1946. They returned to Lafayette where they resided until 1984, when they moved to Madison, Wis. to be near their son. Alma was a homemaker, did civic and church work, and was employed in sales and in nursing homes.

Alma is survived by her son Thomas (Kathleen A.); and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; sister, Emma Martin; four brothers; two half-brothers; and many nieces and nephews.

A prayer service will be held at GUNDERSON FITCHBURG FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 2950 Chapel Valley Rd., Fitchburg at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 20, 2018, with a private burial to follow. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. Our thanks to the staff of Ingleside Manor in Mt. Horeb and to the staff of Agrace Hospice Care for their care and support.