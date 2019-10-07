Dodgeville / Mineral Point - Allen Theobald, age 88, formerly of Mineral Point, passed away on October 7, 2019 at Bloomfield Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in Dodgeville.

Allen was born to Harry and Ruth (Paull) Theobald on September 8, 1931 and lived on the Theobald Farm on Mill Dam Road in Barneveld. He graduated from Barneveld High School in 1949.

On October 26, 1952, Allen married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Ida Wegmueller.

Allen was a man of the land. He and Ida worked as partners farming and in life until her death in 2015. After retirement, Allen and Ida enjoyed traveling with the dog and tinkering around the farm. Allen was on the Waldwick Town Board for many years first as Supervisor and then as Town Chairman.

Allen is survived by his children, Steve (JoAnn) Theobald and Connie (Jim) March both of Dodgeville; his grandchildren, Lisa (Ryan) Yeakley (Evan, Emma, Tyler, Jacob) of Oregon, Mark (Megan) Theobald (Payton) of Wausau, Jeremy (Korena) Theobald (Kailyn, Oliver, Finn, Hattie) of Viroqua, Justin (Faith) Theobald (Grace) of Dodgeville, Kim (Chad Mumm) March (Beau) of Dodgeville, Travis (Kelly) March of Dodgeville and Missy (Josh) Garvey of Dodgeville; his brother Fred (Vicki) Theobald, of Barneveld; his sisters-in-law, Ruby Beyler of Monona and Arlene Theobald of Barneveld.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Ruth (Paull) Theobald; his wife, Ida Theobald; and his brother, Dale Theobald.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at the GORGEN-McGINLEY & AYERS FUNERAL HOME in Dodgeville. Rev. LeRoy Strutt will officiate. Burial will be held in Middlebury Cemetery in Brigham Township. Friends may call from 9:00 a.m. until time of services on Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to Upland Hills Hospice.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

400 E. Grace Street Dodgeville

www.gorgenfh.com