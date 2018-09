Allen E. Loehner, 71, of Milton passed away on Friday, September 7, 2018 at Mercy Hospital in Janesville.

Allen was born on August 19, 1947 son of the late Randall and Silvia (Gibson) Loehner.

Following his wishes, no service will be held.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

