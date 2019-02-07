Allan Tiedt, age 60 of New Lisbon, Wisconsin formerly of Holmen, Wisconsin passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at his residence.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at the Holmen Lutheran Church in Holmen with Pastor Matt Toso and Pastor Wendy Ruetten officiating. Visitation will be held at Holmen Lutheran Church on Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of service at 4:00 p.m. Military rites will be provided by the Holmen American Legion Post 284.

Allan was born April 22, 1958 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin the son of Joseph and Sally (Brown) Tiedt. Allan graduated from Onalaska High School in 1976. Upon graduation he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for four years. He married Penny Lynn Crago on August 7th, 1982. They were married for 36 years and raised their family in Holmen, Wis.

After separating from the military, he spent 30 years working for the La Crosse County Emergency Dispatch Center until he retired. He was a loving husband and devoted father. He loved coaching and watching his sons play sports throughout the years. He also enjoyed raking the beach and watching sunsets at their retirement home. He found no greater joy than spending time with his wife and family.

Allan is survived by his loving wife, Penny; sons, Adam (Aleece) of Lithia, Florida, Jeremy (Samantha) and Jesse, both of Reno, Nevada and Nathan of Onalaska, Wisconsin; 3 grandchildren and his mother, Sally Tiedt of La Crosse. He was preceded in death by his father; Joseph and father in law, Douglas Crago, brothers-in-law Jeff and David Crago.