Allan T. "Al" Wessel, age 76, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 20, 2019 in Oklahoma City. He was born on June 19, 1943 in Greenwood, WI the son of Theodore and Arvilla (Franz) Wessel. Al served in the US Air Force, as a cryptographer in Germany. He worked many jobs from farming to truck repair, but ended his career life as a special education assistant for the Madison School District. Al was united in marriage to Ellen Bethel on January 9, 1982 in Madison.

Al was very active at Lakeview Lutheran Church and was always helping others, including volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, Second Harvest Food Bank, Special Olympics and mission trips in the U.S. and Guatemala. He enjoyed woodworking, everything from furniture making to turning bowls.

He is survived by his wife, Ellen; his children: Scott, Amanda and Jonathan T. (Cassie Rupp) Wessel; grandchildren: Laura, Abigail, Emily and Henry; and many other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy Trunkel; and sister and brother-in-law, Lois (Jim) Wachsmuth.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Lakeview Lutheran Church, 4001 Mandrake Road, with Rev. Dean Kirst officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials or donations may be made to Lakeview Food Pantry.