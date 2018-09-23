Allan "Al" R. Brunner

MIDDLETON-Allan R. Brunner, age 59, passed away at his residence on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

He was born on Aug. 24, 1959, in Madison, the son of Roger “Dib” and Arlene “Bucky” (Olson) Brunner. Al was united in marriage to the love of his life, Molly McClaire, on June 16, 2006 in Middleton. Al attended St. Francis Xavier Grade School, Middleton High School and in 1976, he jumped into a semi-tractor where he stayed until his retirement in 2015.

He enjoyed working on model semi-trucks, loved camping and visiting with friends and family up North, but truly treasured most being Molly’s “house husband”

Al is survived by his loving wife Molly; his son, Joshua (Cristy) Brunner and daughter Ashley Tucker, both of Richland Center; three brothers, Victor (Carmen) of Madison and Dale and Greg, both of Middleton; a sister, Sharon of Middleton; his in-laws, Helen McClaire, Kelly (Hazel) McClaire, both of Mellen, Steve McClaire of Ashland, Aaron (Cindy) McClaire of Kaukauna, Bridget (James) Burns of Klamath Falls, Ore.; his babies, Winnie and Flora and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews, aunt and uncles, and countless friends. No one was a stranger to Al.

He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Archie McClaire.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton at 12 (Noon) on Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 with Father Brian Wilk presiding. Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass. There will also be a Mass of Christian Burial held at HOLY ROSARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 203 N. Main St., Mellen, Wis at 12 (Noon) on Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018. Visitation will be held at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Saturday. Burial will be held in Mellen Union Cemetery, Mellen following the Mass.

I’m not as good as I once was, but I’m as good once as I ever was. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.